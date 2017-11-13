November 13, 2017
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
Lawmakers allege State Dept. covering up U.S. military support to IRGC (Adam Kredo, November 13, 2017, Daily Beacon)
U.S. officials acknowledged Iranian-backed forces in Iraq could be using American-made arms, an admission that comes amid growing concern on Capitol Hill the U.S. government is quietly working with militia fighters in Iraq who are directly tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 13, 2017 12:53 PM