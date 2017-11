KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:





The European Union on Wednesday affirmed support for Lebanon following the resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, echoing U.S. backing for the Beirut government which Saudi Arabia has accused of declaring war.





When the Sa'uds can order a PM to resign against his will, it's not really a difficult call.



Posted by Orrin Judd at November 8, 2017 5:40 AM

