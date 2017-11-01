November 1, 2017
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
Iran Commanders Say Supreme Leader Limiting Ballistic Missile Range (Radio Free Europe, October 31, 2017)
Two top Iranian military commanders say that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has restricted the range of ballistic missiles manufactured in the country to 2,000 kilometers.It is the first time that high-ranking Iranian officials have mentioned a range limitation imposed by Khamenei, the commander in chief of the country's armed forces.
