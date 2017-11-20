JOIN THE CLUB:

In order to keep up the GDP growth, it is necessary for Iceland to have more people living there and working. According to Halldór, it is of vital importance to help immigrants learn Icelandic, in order to prevent them from becoming isolated.





"We need to make an effort to bring more people to the country to work. At the same time, we need to ensure that it's desirable to work here and that people can feel like they're doing something important. This is why it's highly important for us to accommodate foreign workers and help them be a part of the Icelandic community."