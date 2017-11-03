IT'S NOT ECONOMICS; It'S RACIAL HYGIENE:

There is no scenario under which withdrawing from NAFTA would benefit the United States economically. Most economists say it would reduce economic growth and increase the U.S. trade deficit with Mexico and the world. It would not create jobs, particularly now with the United States at nearly full employment.





Mexico and Canada will continue pursuing free trade agreements with other countries, including the nine other parties to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which Trump jettisoned on his second day in office. The 11 TPP countries are reportedly close to a deal. Canada has a new free trade agreement with the European Union. Mexico and the EU are negotiating one. The United States was negotiating an FTA with the EU, but that went into the ditch when Trump took office.





So "all our biggest competitors will have access to Canada and Mexico, and we won't," National Trade Council president Rufus Yerxa said. "This is more the U.S. withdrawing from the trend in the world than the U.S. joining the trend in the world."