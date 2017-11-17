November 17, 2017
IT'S A PURITAN NATION:
Gillibrand: Bill Clinton Should Have Resigned Over Lewinsky Affair (Conor Beck, November 16, 2017, Free Beacon)
Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) said Thursday that Bill Clinton should have resigned the presidency due to his extramarital relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.When asked if Clinton should have resigned at the time, Gillibrand paused and told the New York Times, "Yes, I think that is the appropriate response."
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 17, 2017 8:09 AM