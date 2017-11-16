IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:





4. Compared to the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner in 1986 of $63.87 (in 2017 dollars), today's classic turkey dinner is 23.1% cheaper at $49.12 this year.





5. Measured in time worked at the average hourly wage for all private production workers of $22.22 in October 2017, the "time cost" of this year's classic turkey dinner is only 2.21 hours, down by 3.5% from 2.29 hours last year and at the lowest level since 1986 when this annual AFBF report started (see bottom chart). Compared to 1986 when the average American would have worked 3.21 hours to earn the income necessary to purchase the turkey dinner for 10, the "time cost" for a worker today (2.21 hours) is 31.2% lower.



