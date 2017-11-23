IT SEEMS PRETTY OBVIOUS WHAT WE SHOULD BE THANKFUL FOR THIS YEAR...:





When historians of our era write, the thing they will emphasize is that an Evangelical Democrat, a New Deal Republican, a Realist liberal Republican, a conservative Democrat, an Evangelical Republican, a liberal Democrat and a Nationalist all oversaw virtually identical economic regimes. And the triumph of capitalism, protestantism and democracy has been so comprehensive that the rest of the world has been converging on that same regime for those forty years.







As can be seen in the chart, the steady increase in the US trade deficit over the last nearly half-century to a peak of $770 billion in 2006 before falling to an average of about $525 billion during the last seven years has been accompanied by a steady increase in the value of US household net worth, which has increased nearly four-fold in inflation-adjusted dollars since 1970. In dollar terms, America's household net worth last year rose to another fresh record high of almost $90 trillion, which is an average of more than $700,000 per US household and represents the total value of all household assets (real estate, vehicles, stock, savings, mutual funds, bonds, consumer durable goods, etc.) minus all debt (mortgages, car loans, consumer credit, etc.).

Thanks to the stock market rally to all-time record highs this year, household net worth topped $96 trillion in Q2 of this year, which was an $8.2 billion (and 9%) increase over a year ago.



Why the world is more at peace ( The Monitor's Editorial Board, JUNE 1, 2017, CS Monitor)



The causes of violence vary and are numerous. And scholars have long debated if humans are innately violent or peaceful. But Steven Pinker, the Harvard University scholar and author of the 2011 book "The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined," says societies are becoming more "enmeshed" and seeking "a higher good," resulting in less violence.

Building on his work, a team of Spanish scientists published a study in the journal Nature last year that found a marked drop in violence over the past 500 years. The research estimates about 2 percent of prehistoric humans died from violence. But as societies became better organized, and handed over the control of violence to police, courts, and elected officials, the rate has fallen far below 1 percent. They attribute the decline to better "cultural practices."





Data from the Lexical Index of Electoral Democracy show that in 2016, no less than 68 percent of the world's countries -- home to 62.2 percent of the world population -- government power is determined by genuinely contested elections. That's actually an increase from 62 percent in 2006. What's more, 56 percent of the democracies established after 1975 have not seen democratic reversals. No country with over 40 years of electoral democracy -- with the prominent exception of Venezuela -- has slid back into nondemocratic governance. Democracy remains the most widespread and legitimate form of government.





As Americans, we'd like to believe that those ideas that drive the Anglospheric consensus are so compelling that they'd be worth adopting regardless, but the fact that they've been so successful certainly hasn't hurt.





And the combination of their beauty and efficacy has made it so that our institutions are pretty nearly impervious to attempted deviations from the norm. Even a president who despises America and those ideas can do nothing much to contravene them. Donald Trump should be removed from office for moral/aesthetic reasons, not for existential ones. But, in the meantime, he simply does not matter.





This year we are particularly thankful that God has a Special Providence for America while also being cognizant of the fact that, unlike His grace,, we've earned it.





Happy Thanksgiving everybody.











...the End of History and the Deep State, which make our noisily partisan politics almost completely meaningless.

