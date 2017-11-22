November 22, 2017
ISN'T THIS A PROBLEMATIC COMPLAINT...:
Pixar's powerful stories aren't being told by diverse voices, critics say (JESSICA SCHLADEBECK, 11/22/17, NEW YORK DAILY NEWS)
Pixar's track record with racial and gender diversity is drawing new scrutiny after Rashida Jones blamed her departure as "Toy Story 4" co-writer on a lack of minority and female representation at the animation studio."There is so much talent at Pixar and we remain enormous fans of their films," Jones and Will McCormack wrote in a statement Tuesday. "However, it is also a culture where women and people of color do not have an equal creative voice."
...given the undeniable quality and popularity of their product?
