ISN'T THIS A PROBLEMATIC COMPLAINT...:

Pixar's track record with racial and gender diversity is drawing new scrutiny after Rashida Jones blamed her departure as "Toy Story 4" co-writer on a lack of minority and female representation at the animation studio.





"There is so much talent at Pixar and we remain enormous fans of their films," Jones and Will McCormack wrote in a statement Tuesday. "However, it is also a culture where women and people of color do not have an equal creative voice."