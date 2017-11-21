November 21, 2017
INCURABLY UGLY:
France told it's not attractive enough to lure skilled foreign workers (The Local, 21 November 2017)
France has been criticized for not being attractive enough to skilled workers from outside the European Union in a new study which says the French government "must do more".To attract skilled workers and meet the needs of the labor market, France must "modernize and improve" its economic immigration system, said the study by the global economics organization, the OECD.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 21, 2017 8:05 AM