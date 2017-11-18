AC/DC's co-founder and creator Malcolm Young has died aged 64.





The legendary guitarist passed away surrounded by family, following a long battle with dementia.





Born 6 January 1953 in Glasgow, Scotland before emigrating with his family to Australia in 1963, Young was best know for being the driving force behind the band he co-founded with his younger brother Angus in 1973.





He wrote the band's material and came up with many of their biggest and best guitar riffs. AC/DC would go on to become one of the biggest rock bands in history, racking up hits including "Back In Black", "Highway to Hell", "You Shook Me All Night Long", and many more. The brothers were credited as co-writers on every song they recorded, from their 1975 debut High Voltage to 2014's Rock or Bust.