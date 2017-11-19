IF HISTORY TAUGHT US ANYTHING...:





Aides in the White House often show Trump polls designed to make him feel good, according to aides and advisers. Usually they're the ones that focus just on voters who cast ballots for him in 2016 or are potential Trump supporters --Trump's base--but occasionally include public polls like Rasmussen, depending on what the numbers say. [...]





"If you came into his office and said, 'The polls say this, the polls say that' -- it was the easiest way to get kicked out," said Bush's former press secretary Ari Fleischer. [...]





But while Trump's aides sometimes go out of their way to give him the rosiest view, Trump himself tracks the Gallup data almost every day, two advisers say, and always knows what the numbers say. When Trump decided to shake up his senior staff this summer, he frequently cited his sinking poll numbers to advisers and friends as a reason he needed to make a change.





It means Trump often has a complicated routine of keeping up with polls--which paint a dismal picture, giving him an average approval rating of 38 percent, according to RealClearPolitics--and getting upset privately, while blustering and calling them "fake" in public.