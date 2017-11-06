HE'LL LOOK GOOD IN ORANGE:





Veselnitskaya claimed Donald Trump Jr. told her "looking ahead, if we come to power, we can return to this issue and think what to do about it." He reportedly added: "I understand our side may have messed up, but it'll take a long time to get to the bottom of it." Trump Jr. had agreed to the meeting apparently because Veselnitskaya claimed Hillary Clinton's campaign was being funded in part by money that evaded United States tax laws. When Veselnitskaya failed to present any documented proof, the meeting allegedly fell apart.