HE GOTS TO GET GOT:





As Kushner's Russia troubles mount--last Friday the Senate disclosed that he had not turned over e-mails about WikiLeaks, a claim his attorney, Abbe Lowell, denied--insiders are again speculating, as my colleague Emily Jane Fox reported last month, about how long Kushner and Ivanka Trump will remain in Washington. Despite Kushner's efforts to project confidence about Robert Mueller's probe, he expressed worry after the indictments of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates about how far the investigation could go. "Do you think they'll get the president?" Kushner asked a friend, according to a person briefed on the conversation. [...]





But as bad as the Russia investigation may be, it's not clear a New York homecoming would be much better for Kushner, given that his family's debt-ridden office tower at 666 Fifth Avenue could be headed for bankruptcy.