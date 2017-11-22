November 22, 2017
HARD NOT TO FIND HIM PLAUSIBLE...:
He's a Member of Congress. The Kremlin Likes Him So Much It Gave Him a Code Name. (Nicholas Fandos, Nov. 21, 2017, NY Times)
For two decades, Representative Dana Rohrabacher has been of value to the Kremlin, so valuable in recent years that the F.B.I. warned him in 2012 that Russia regarded him as an intelligence source worthy of a Kremlin code name.
...when he protests that he's not a source of any intelligence.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 22, 2017 6:13 PM