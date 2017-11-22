November 22, 2017
GLOBALIZATION IS AMERICANIZATION:
How the French have converted to America's 'Black Friday' shopping bonanza (The Local, 22 November 2017)
French shoppers will spend around €845 million online and €4.5 billion in shops this weekend, according to the study.The reason for so much cash being splashed around is Black Friday, the shopping phenomenon imported from the US, which sees stores offer massive discounts to shoppers the day after Thanksgiving Thursday, which is on November 23rd.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 22, 2017 7:33 AM
