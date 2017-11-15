November 15, 2017
GIVING IT TO VOTERS WITH THE BARK ON:
New Quinnipiac poll:— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) November 15, 2017
Only 25% approve of the GOP tax plan.
Only 16% (!) think the GOP plan will reduce their taxes.
61% say it will benefit the wealthy most; only 24% say it will help middle class the most. pic.twitter.com/EYofMxkiI5
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 15, 2017 5:40 PM
