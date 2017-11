FROM HIS LIPS...:

For the Aubrey Maturin lovers , I do hear whispers indeed that a second voyage is perhaps potentially pre-proposed a possibility . So O'Brian affectionate's and aficionados , let @20thcenturyfox know of your pleasure . pic.twitter.com/HqyE8y15Uu — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 27, 2017



Posted by Orrin Judd at November 28, 2017 8:29 AM

Been listening to the series on my walk and just finished Far Side of the World, on which the film was partially based.

