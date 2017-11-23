FOR GOD SO LOVED MAN..:

November 23, 2017

Deep fat fryers may help form cooling clouds (Matt McGrath, 11/23/17, BBC)

Molecules from deep fat frying may have a cooling effect on the climate

Fatty acids released into the air from cooking may help form clouds that limit global warming, say scientists.

Researchers believe these molecules arrange themselves into complex 3-D structures in atmospheric droplets.

These aerosols persist for longer than normal and can seed the formation of clouds which experts say can have a cooling effect on the climate.

