November 23, 2017
FOR GOD SO LOVED MAN..:
Deep fat fryers may help form cooling clouds (Matt McGrath, 11/23/17, BBC)
Molecules from deep fat frying may have a cooling effect on the climateFatty acids released into the air from cooking may help form clouds that limit global warming, say scientists.Researchers believe these molecules arrange themselves into complex 3-D structures in atmospheric droplets.These aerosols persist for longer than normal and can seed the formation of clouds which experts say can have a cooling effect on the climate.
