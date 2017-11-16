November 16, 2017
ET TU, CHUCK:
Kushner got emails about WikiLeaks, Russia in 2016, lawmakers say (KYLE CHENEY, 11/16/2017, Politico)
Jared Kushner received emails in September 2016 about WikiLeaks and about a "Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite" and forwarded them to another campaign official, according to a letter to his attorney from the bipartisan leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee.Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said Kushner failed to turn over the relevant documents when they asked for them last month.
Given the volume of water that Chairman Grassley has carried for the White House on these investigations that's a shocking admission.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 16, 2017 7:05 PM