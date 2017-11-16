ET TU, CHUCK:

Jared Kushner received emails in September 2016 about WikiLeaks and about a "Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite" and forwarded them to another campaign official, according to a letter to his attorney from the bipartisan leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee.





Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said Kushner failed to turn over the relevant documents when they asked for them last month.