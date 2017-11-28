November 28, 2017
ELEVATOR GOING DOWN:
Dem Rep: 'There Is Only One Conclusion--Mr. Conyers Must Resign' (Paul Crookston, 11/28/17, Free Beacon)
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.) on Tuesday called on fellow Democratic Rep. John Conyers (Mich.) to resign following accusations of sexual harassment levied against him. [...]"It is not easy for me to reach this conclusion because, as a civil rights activist, I have looked up to Representative Conyers for decades," Jayapal said. "I believe these women, I see the pattern and there is only one conclusion--Rep. Conyers must resign."
