ELEVATOR GOING DOWN:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.) on Tuesday called on fellow Democratic Rep. John Conyers (Mich.) to resign following accusations of sexual harassment levied against him. [...]





"It is not easy for me to reach this conclusion because, as a civil rights activist, I have looked up to Representative Conyers for decades," Jayapal said. "I believe these women, I see the pattern and there is only one conclusion--Rep. Conyers must resign."