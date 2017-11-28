DUDE, HE HATES BLACKS TOO:





Bambadjan Bamba has only the fondest memories of growing up in the African country of Cote D'Ivoire. But in 1993, after that nation's first president, Félix Houphouët-Boigny, died and it became politically unstable, Bamba's family fled to the United States for protection. At 10, America became his new home.





Twenty-five years later, however, the actor perhaps best known for his recurring role on NBC's "The Good Place" doesn't quite feel like an American. Sure, he's perfected the accent and erased every hint of foreign-born-ness from his speech. But since high school, he's carried around a secret burden he's ready to reveal: He's undocumented.





Bamba is one of the estimated 11 million undocumented Americans living in the United States, according to Pew research. He's told very few people of his citizenship status -- until now.





Motivated by the Trump administration's efforts to rescind the Deferrred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, the Obama-era policy that protects the children of immigrants who didn't enter the country legally, the "Grey's Anatomy," "Suicide Squad" and "Black Panther" actor is breaking his silence.





"Immigrants are not criminals," said Bamba, 35. "We're not here to take away your jobs. We're here to give back. We're not just Mexicans or Latino. We're black, too."