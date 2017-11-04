D(R)U(MPF)OOS:

From a position of almost absolute powerlessness inside the Trump campaign, he made repeated attempts via his sketchy Russian and Russophile connections to consummate meetings between Trump and Putin or between Trump other Russian leaders in the months before the election. As a cooperating witness in the Mueller probe, the hapless and unaccomplished Papadopoulos may deliver doofus danger to the Trump: Depending on what he heard and saw inside the campaign, his testimony could spark a chain reaction capable of toppling the presidency.





You can't deny Papadopoulos' doofus bona fides. He lied to the FBI, doofus style, which easily caught him in his fibs. Before joining the Trump campaign in March 2016, he labored on the Ben Carson campaign, making him a doofus' doofus. When Trump met with the Washington Post editorial board on March 21, 2016, he presented Papadopoulos to the world, calling him "an energy and oil consultant, excellent guy." As we now know, being described in superlatives by Trump almost always marks the subject as an incompetent.





On March 31, 2016, Papadopoulos pitched the idea of a Trump-Putin meeting at a meeting of Trump's national security team, which including Papadopoulos and now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Trump was so proud of the event, he captured and tweeted it. Mueller immortalized it this way: "When defendant PAPADOPOULOS introduced himself to the group, he stated, in sum and substance, that he had connections that could help arrange a meeting between then-candidate Trump and President Putin," the plea states. According to CNN, Trump didn't rule out such a meeting with the Russian leader, although Sessions is said to have batted the pitch down. He is reported to have said that such a meeting would look bad if it ever got out.