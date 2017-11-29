November 29, 2017
DRAINING THE SWAMP:
Garrison Keillor fired by Minnesota Public Radio over claims of inappropriate behavior (Danielle Wiener-Bronner, November 29, 2017, CNN)
Keillor, in an op-ed for The Washington Post published on Tuesday, had defended Minnesota Democratic Senator Al Franken, who was recently accused by Leeann Tweeden of groping and kissing her without her consent during a USO tour in 2006.Keillor wrote that calls for Franken to resign were "pure absurdity."Speaking to the National Press Club in 1994 about his work on "A Prairie Home Companion," Keillor made an aside about sexual harassment. "We should be careful though not to make the world so fine and good that you and I can't enjoy living in it," he said. "A world in which there is no sexual harassment at all is a world in which there will not be any flirtation."
Matt Lauer Accused of Sexual Harassment by Multiple Women (EXCLUSIVE) (Ramin Setoodeh and Elizabeth Wagmeister, 11/29/17, Variety)
As the co-host of NBC's "Today," Matt Lauer once gave a colleague a sex toy as a present. It included an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her, which left her mortified.On another day, he summoned a different female employee to his office, and then dropped his pants, showing her his penis. After the employee declined to do anything, visibly shaken, he reprimanded her for not engaging in a sexual act.He would sometimes quiz female producers about who they'd slept with, offering to trade names. And he loved to engage in a crass quiz game with men and women in the office: "f--, marry, or kill," in which he would identify the female co-hosts that he'd most like to sleep with.These accounts of Lauer's behavior at NBC are the result of a two-month investigation by Variety, with dozens of interviews with current and former staffers. Variety has talked to three women who identified themselves as victims of sexual harassment by Lauer, and their stories have been corroborated by friends or colleagues that they told at the time. They have asked for now to remain unnamed, fearing professional repercussions. [...]Lauer, who was paranoid about being followed by tabloid reporters, grew more emboldened at 30 Rockefeller Center as his profile rose following Katie Couric's departure from "Today" in 2006. His office was in a secluded space, and he had a button under his desk that allowed him to lock his door from the inside without getting up.
Our puritanism and our revulsion at Donald are paying off, biggly.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 29, 2017 5:27 PM