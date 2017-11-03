November 3, 2017
DON'T JUST CAP; CUT:
DoD is Losing the Budget Endgame (JOHN CONGER, 11/03/17, Defense One)
It turns out that a budget deal has indeed been struck, but it left DoD out in the cold. The House and Senate just passed a concurrent budget resolution for fiscal year 2018, but they focused their negotiations on making sure they could pass a tax reform bill, and designated all of their budget flexibility toward that end. The defense budget was left at the BCA cap level: $52 billion below the budget request.
