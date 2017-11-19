DO AS WE DO, NOT AS WE SAY:

According to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey of 32 states, those with the highest percentage of high school students who say they have had sex are Mississippi, Delaware, West Virginia, Alabama and Arkansas. All but Delaware voted Republican in the last presidential election.





Meanwhile, the five states with the lowest proportion of high school students who have had sex were New York, California, Maryland, Nebraska and Connecticut. All but Nebraska voted Democratic.





When evangelical kids have sex, they're less likely to use birth control -- and that may be a reason (along with lower abortion rates) that red states have high teen birthrates.





Nine of the 10 states with the highest teen birthrates voted Republican in 2016. And nine of the 10 states with the lowest teen birthrates voted Democratic.





"Red regions of the country have higher teen pregnancy rates, more shotgun marriages and lower average ages at marriage and first birth," Naomi Cahn and June Carbone wrote in their important 2010 book, "Red Families v. Blue Families."





The liberal impulse may be to gloat: Those conservatives thunder about "family values" but don't practice them. But there's also perhaps a measure of hypocrisy in the blue states. As Cahn and Carbone put it: "Blue family values bristle at restrictions on sexuality, insistence on marriage or the stigmatization of single parents. Their secret, however, is that they encourage their children to simultaneously combine public tolerance with private discipline, and their children then overwhelmingly choose to raise their own children within two-parent families."





Liberals, in other words, may be wary of strict moral codes, but they want to make damn sure that their own kids don't have babies while in high school. It helps that they believe in comprehensive sex education and reliable birth control. [...]





Divorce rates show a similar pattern: They tend to be higher in red states than in blue states, with Arkansas highest of all. "Individual religious conservatism is positively related to individual divorce risk," according to a 50-state study reported in the American Journal of Sociology.