DEVIANCE IS SELDOM A ONE-OFF:

Two women are alleging that Minnesota Democratic US Senator Al Franken touched their buttocks during events for his first campaign for Senate, bringing the number of women leveling charges against the lawmaker to four.





The women spoke to Huffington Post on condition of anonymity, in an article published late Wednesday. The women said the events occurred in Minneapolis in 2007 and 2008.





The website said neither women was aware of the others' story, but both had been recounting the incidents privately for years.