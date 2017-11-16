DEAD MAN GROPING:





A growing list of Democratic senators up for reelection in 2018 are donating to charity campaign money that they received from Sen. Al Franken (D., Minn.) or his leadership PAC, following allegations that Franken groped and kissed a woman without her consent in 2006.





Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D., Wis.) joined that list on Thursday afternoon, saying on CNN that Franken's alleged behavior "isn't acceptable."





Beyond Baldwin, at leave five Democratic senators--Claire McCaskill (Mo.), Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Bob Casey (Pa.), and Joe Donnelly (Ind.)--said they will give the contributions from Franken or his Midwest Values PAC to local charities, Politico reported Thursday.