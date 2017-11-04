November 4, 2017
CITIES WERE A MISTAKE (self-reference alert):
Every person in London now breathes dangerous levels of toxic air (John McKenna, 10/06/17, WEF)
The population of London hit 8.8 million people this year and every one of them is breathing dangerous levels of polluted, toxic air.Every district of the UK's capital city exceeds safe levels for the most dangerous type of air pollutants.
The Wife and I have been watching Escape to the Country on Netflix and growing increasingly bitter at the awesome country houses available super-cheap over there.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 4, 2017 9:21 AM