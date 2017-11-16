BUT CAN THEY AFFORD TO TAKE THEIR EYE OFF THE BENGHAZI BALL?:





Yes, that again. There was absolutely zero wrong with or troubling about the Uranium One transaction. Even Fox News viewers who heard Shep Smith dismiss the wild charges as nonsense know that.





And that's why Democrats should resist the urge to chase this non-scandal down the rabbit hole of Trumpian distraction. Provoking them to become players -- to angrily defend Hillary with their files of facts -- is the point of Trump's game.





So go ahead, investigate Hillary for the 10,000th time. Other than a monumental waste of taxpayer dollars, there's little harm in taking another look at the Uranium One sale.