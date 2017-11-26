BUBBLIN' CRUDE:





US President Donald Trump on Saturday drew attention to a fringe right-wing conspiracy theory website lauding his achievements, suggesting it was a better source of news than the mainstream media. [...]





MAGA Pill and its associated Twitter account have a history of promoting right-wing conspiracy theories about global Luciferianism cabals that keep the masses in a state of delusion about who is really controlling the world. It has also pushed stories and articles with a strong anti-illegal immigration agenda as well as peddling conspiracies about Hilary Clinton. [...]





On November 20, the MAGA Pill account tweeted a diagram purporting to show key conspiracy elements and how they control the world. Referring to financial cabals, the diagram says "certain bloodline families have dominated global financial institutions including: BIS, FED, imf, World Bank, Wall Street."