BLAME THE JEW! (profanity alert):

For the first time since the investigation began, the prospect of impeachment is being considered as a realistic outcome and not just a liberal fever dream. According to a source, advisers in the West Wing are on edge and doing whatever they can not to be ensnared. One person close to Dina Powell and Gary Cohn said they're making sure to leave rooms if the subject of Russia comes up. [...]

Trump, meanwhile, has reacted to the deteriorating situation by lashing out on Twitter and venting in private to friends. He's frustrated that the investigation seems to have no end in sight. "Trump wants to be critical of Mueller," one person who's been briefed on Trump's thinking says. "He thinks it's unfair criticism. Clinton hasn't gotten anything like this. And what about Tony Podesta? Trump is like, When is that going to end?" According to two sources, Trump has complained to advisers about his legal team for letting the Mueller probe progress this far. Speaking to Steve Bannon on Tuesday, Trump blamed Jared Kushner for his role in decisions, specifically the firings of Mike Flynn and James Comey, that led to Mueller's appointment, according to a source briefed on the call. When Roger Stone recently told Trump that Kushner was giving him bad political advice, Trump agreed, according to someone familiar with the conversation. "Jared is the worst political adviser in the White House in modern history," Nunberg said. "I'm only saying publicly what everyone says behind the scenes at Fox News, in conservative media, and the Senate and Congress." [...]





Bannon's sense of urgency is being fueled by his belief that Trump's hold on power is slipping. The collapse of Obamacare repeal, and the dimming chances that tax reform will pass soon--many Trump allies are deeply pessimistic about its prospects--have created the political climate for establishment Republicans to turn on Trump. Two weeks ago, according to a source, Bannon did a spitball analysis of the Cabinet to see which members would remain loyal to Trump in the event the 25th Amendment were invoked, thereby triggering a vote to remove the president from office. Bannon recently told people he's not sure if Trump would survive such a vote.