November 14, 2017
BECAUSE EXONERATION OVER BENGHAZI AND EMAIL (TWICE) WASN'T ENOUGH?:
Justice Dept. to Weigh Inquiry Into Clinton Foundation (Michael S. Schmidt and Maggie Haberman, Nov. 13, 2017, NY Times)
The Justice Department said Monday that prosecutors were looking into whether a special counsel should be appointed to investigate political rivals President Trump has singled out for scrutiny, including Hillary Clinton. [...]The letter appeared to be a direct response to Mr. Trump's statement on Nov. 3, when he said he was disappointed with his beleaguered attorney general, Jeff Sessions, and that longstanding unproven allegations about the Clintons and the Obama administration should be investigated.
Let us be the first to get on record as alleging that the Special Counsel is irreparably tainted as evidenced by his failure to indict.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 14, 2017 5:07 PM