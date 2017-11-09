BECAUSE DEFENDING DONALD REQUIRES DEFENDING VLAD:

For many years, Republicans and Democrats generally shared the same views about whether Russia represented a major threat to the U.S. In 2014, 58% of Republicans and 50% of Democrats said "growing authoritarianism in Russia" was a major threat and as recently as last year, 37% of Democrats and 46% of Republicans described "tensions with Russia" as a major threat.





But partisan differences increased sharply after the presidential election, amid reports that Russia interfered in the campaign. In January, 67% of Democrats and 41% of Republicans said Russia's power and influence were a major threat. These views have changed little since January; currently, 63% of Democrats and 38% of Republicans say Russia is a major threat to the U.S.