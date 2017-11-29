...AND CHEAPER...:

Researchers at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and Harvard's Wyss Institute have developed a new kind of soft robotic muscle inspired by origami and awesomeness. It's essentially a bag filled with air, inside of which is an origami structure that functions as a skeleton. By pumping air in and out, the researchers can get the muscle to lift 1,000 times its own weight. By comparison, a more traditional robot arm like the super popular UR10, which weighs in at 64 pounds, can lift a third of its weight.





"That's really amazing, if you think about it, you lift 1,000 times more than what you weigh," says roboticist Daniela Rus of MIT CSAIL. "So we think that this will be really transformational for how we use soft robots in manufacturing, in homes, in everyday life."