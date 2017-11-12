November 12, 2017
...AND CHEAPER...:
Superconducting quantum computer achieves ten-qubit entanglement (Physics World, Nov 10, 2017)
Physicists in China and the US have built a ten-qubit superconducting quantum processor that could be scaled up to tackle problems not solvable by classical computers. The performance of the device was verified using quantum tomography, which showed that the new approach can generate a true ten-partite Greenberger-Horne-Zeilinger (GHZ) state - the largest yet achieved in a solid-state system.
