November 26, 2017
AMEN, BROTHER:
Iran Claims U.S. Responsible For 'Atrocities' Via Support for Saudi Arabia (Radio Free Europe, November 26, 2017)
Iran has accused the United States of being responsible for "atrocities" in Yemen through its support for Saudi Arabia, which is leading a coalition to fight Tehran-backed Huthi rebels.Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghassemi said a White House statement on November 24 in support of Riyadh "clearly and without question proves America's participation and responsibility" in what Tehran described as "atrocities committed by Saudi Arabia in Yemen."
That's one where we're clearly on the wrong side.
