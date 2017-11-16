November 16, 2017
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Bannon: Stephen Miller Is 'The Last Man Behind Enemy Lines' (Aiden Pink, 11/16/17, The Forward)
Breitbart proprietor Steve Bannon has said that fellow nationalist Stephen Miller is the "last man behind enemy lines" at the White House.Bannon, the former White House Chief Strategist, was pushed out of the White House in August under pressure from new Chief of Staff John Kelly. Fellow-nationalists and Breitbart contributors like Sebastian Gorka also exited around that time.
Beauregard has to go too.
