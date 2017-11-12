ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:





[B]ased on conversations with White House sources, top Hill aides from both parties, and immigration-restrictionist power-brokers, we have concluded that, at the moment, progressive Democrats hold a superior negotiating position to immigration hardliner Republicans.





This is because, on the DACA issue, President Trump has already blinked. Both publicly -- in a Sep. 5 tweet, when he hinted he may reinstate DACA unilaterally if Congress can't save it -- and privately, the president has indicated he doesn't have the stomach to let DACA die.





One conservative member of Congress, who has discussed DACA with the president, told me Trump made very clear to him he was prepared to keep the protections in place beyond March -- when the program is currently set to expire -- if Congress does nothing.





Roy Beck, an influential immigration hawk who runs NumbersUSA, said Trump's nominee for DHS Secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, further reduced the administration's leverage last week when she assuredin her confirmation hearing she would protect DACA recipients. "This doesn't strike me as being from the art of negotiations book, does it?" Beck told me.





Stephen Miller, one of the White House's only immigration hardliners, is telling conservative activists that Trump will back legislation giving current DACA recipients legal status -- aka amnesty -- in exchange for legislation ending chain, or family, migration. And Miller doesn't want the must-pass December spending bill to include a DACA fix.





That appears to be a non-starter. Top Democratic Senate aides have told me they think it's hilarious that Miller thinks he can get this deal, and that chain migration isn't going anywhere.