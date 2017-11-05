ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:

Trump began his presidency with only modest expectations on the part of a public that was divided coming out of last year's contentious election. Roughly 100 days into his presidency, 42 percent said he had accomplished a great deal or a good amount while in office. Today, that has declined to 35 percent.





Meanwhile, 65 percent say he has accomplished "not much" or "little or nothing." This is up from 56 percent last spring. Forty-three percent of all Americans give him the lowest possible rating, saying he has accomplished "little or nothing."



