November 21, 2017
ALSO KNOWN AS THE LAST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE:
High-Ranking Male Primates Keep Wafting Their Sex Stink at Females, Who Hate It (Elizabeth Preston, November 21, 2017, Discover)
Researchers call it "stink flirting." A male ring-tailed lemur rubs his signature scent onto his long, fluffy tail, then waves it over his head in the direction of a nearby female. Males seem to intend this gesture as a sexual overture. But it often gets them into fights--with lemurs of both sexes. In fact, scientists aren't sure stink flirting helps male lemurs at all.
