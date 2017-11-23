FROM THE ARCHIVES: ALL THAT AND PECAN PIE:

13. The homelessness that Thanksgiving is supposed to counter is not the existential homelessness described by Pascal or Sartre. It's not the homelessness that causes us to long for regression into the womb. Or, for that matter, for a personal savior. It's the homelessness of a person separated from or otherwise deprived of family and friends. And so it's about gratitude for being with--knowing and loving with--those emotionally closest to us. It can also be gratitude for having found a new friend and being taken into a new home. My favorite Thanksgiving movie right at the moment is Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, in which the Steve Martin character experiences the first kind of gratitude, enhanced by his gift to the John Candy character of the second kind. It's the loneliness often captured by John Candy in film--and by Roy Orbison in song--that's the enemy of Thanksgiving.





14. The greatness of Thanksgiving is that it doesn't aspire to greatness, but only to the shared experiences that make living worth living for each one of us.







