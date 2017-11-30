November 30, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
LINDSEY GRAHAM CALLED TRUMP A 'KOOK' LAST YEAR BUT SLAMMED THE MEDIA FOR THE SAME INSULT (MARIA PEREZ, 11/30/17, Newsweek)
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham slammed the media on Thursday for trying to label President Donald Trump a "kook," but Graham had used the same word to insult Trump in 2016. [...]"I think he's a kook. I think he's crazy. I think he's unfit for office," said Graham.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 30, 2017 4:41 PM
« THE ARCHETYPAL BUBBLE BOY: | Main | THE LENGTH OF THE GAMES PRECLUDES WATCHING, NEVERMIND ATTENDING: »