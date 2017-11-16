November 16, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
New editor of UK's Gay Times suspended for anti-Semitic, sexist, racist tweets (Times of Israel, 11/16/17)
The newly appointed editor of Britain's prominent Gay Times magazine was suspended this week after a series of anti-Semitic, homophobic and racist tweets emerged.Josh Rivers's offending tweets exposed by BuzzFeed UK this week date back to 2010 and also disparage Africans, Asians, and overweight and homeless people.
