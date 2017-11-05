ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Osama bin Laden had funny YouTube videos of cats and babies delivered to his compound when he was hiding, according to a new release.





Bin Laden didn't have an internet connection when he was at the Abbottabad hideout, so that he couldn't be traced. That presumably means that the videos were instead brought to him on a hard drive or similar, and loaded onto his computer for watching later.





The videos include a compilation of funny cat videos and the viral hit Charlie Bit My Finger, in which a baby named Charlie bites a toddler's finger. They are named descriptively, apparently so that the man who planned the 9/11 attacks could access them later - one video is called "funy_cats", for instance.