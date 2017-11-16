November 16, 2017
"ACCIDENTALLY":
Pentagon accidentally retweets call for Trump to resign (ROBERT BURNS, 16 November 2017, AP)
The tweet was posted Thursday by a person whose Twitter handle is @ProudResister. It said, "The solution is simple. Roy Moore: Step down from the race. Al Franken: Resign from congress. Donald Trump: Resign from the presidency. GOP: Stop making sexual assault a partisan issue. It's a crime as is your hypocrisy."Manning says the person who had retweeted the item was an authorized operator of the official Defense Department Twitter account, which has 5.2 million followers.
