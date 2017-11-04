A TAD LABILE FOR A HAMPSHIREMAN:

If you've ever driven on Route 103 heading up to Sunapee for some swimming or skiing, you might have seen this piece of graffiti on the side of the road in Newbury.





It's on this giant rock right off the highway and it reads: "Chicken Farmer I Still Love You" in big white letters. And it's been there for decades.









As part of our series Only in NH, in which we answer questions from around the state about New Hampshire oddities, NHPR's Paige Sutherland tries to solve the mystery behind the chicken farmer love rock.