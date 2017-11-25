A STRANGER TO REALITY:

As the Times reveals, though, Trump has gone way beyond mere denials. He has taken to contesting objective reality itself:





But something deeper has been consuming Mr. Trump. He sees the calls for Mr. Moore to step aside as a version of the response to the now-famous "Access Hollywood" tape, in which he boasted about grabbing women's genitalia, and the flood of groping accusations against him that followed soon after. He suggested to a senator earlier this year that it was not authentic, and repeated that claim to an adviser more recently. (In the hours after it was revealed in October 2016, Mr. Trump acknowledged that the voice was his, and he apologized.)





So Trump is now not only insisting that the lies he spouts all day are true; he has created a new set of facts that contradict the ones he has already acknowledged.