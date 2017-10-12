October 12, 2017
YOU'RE NOT ENTITLED TO YOUR OWN SET OF FACTS:
Trump says aid to Puerto Rico can't last 'forever.' Here's what the island is without. (Luis Gomez, 10/12/17, San Diego Union-Tribune)
The latest figures, as of Thursday, tell a clear picture of Puerto Rico's need for continued aid and support.83 percent are without power36 percent are without potable waterAbout half still don't have cell phone service21 percent are without access to gasoline
Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria: The Public's Knowledge and Views of Its Impact and the Response (Bianca DiJulio, Cailey Muñana, and Mollyann Brodie, 10/12/17, Kaiser)'
Most of the public (62 percent) says that most people in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria are not yet getting the help they need, while about a third say they are (32 percent). However, views vary by party with majorities of Democrats (80 percent) and independents (61 percent) saying people are not yet getting the help they need, compared to 56 percent of Republicans who feel they are getting the help they need.
