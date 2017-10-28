October 28, 2017
YES! THEY FINALLY GOT THE GOODS ON HILLARY!:
First on CNN: First charges filed in Mueller investigation (Pamela Brown, Evan Perez and Shimon Prokupecz, October 27, 2017, CNN)
A federal grand jury in Washington on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources briefed on the matter.The charges are still sealed under orders from a federal judge. Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, the sources said. It is unclear what the charges are.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 28, 2017 5:17 AM